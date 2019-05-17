Isolated strong storms possible tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast south and east of Lubbock later this evening and overnight tonight.
A dryline has pushed east of the Lubbock area Friday afternoon bringing gusty southwest winds and dry air for the time being.
The eastern half of the viewing area remains humid from Matador to Post and Snyder.
Severe thunderstorms remain possible across this area later this evening and overnight tonight.
The dryline will retreat westward overnight. This could initiate new thunderstorms while most are sleeping between midnight and 6:00 a.m. Saturday.
The best chance of storms will continue south and east of Lubbock, but a few storms cannot be ruled out for the city of Lubbock overnight as well.
Temperatures will fall into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s by daybreak with gusty southwest winds expected throughout the night.
A few showers and storms remain possible, mainly south and east of Lubbock overnight.
Saturday looks mostly sunny and windy with highs in the lower to middle 80’s. West winds increase to 20 to 30 mph during the afternoon. Areas of blowing dust are possible Saturday.
A marginal risk for a few severe storms is possible late Sunday afternoon and Sunday night.
Storm chances continue on Monday.
