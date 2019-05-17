Khalid Thomas decommits from Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Former College of Southern Idaho power forward Khalid Thomas took to Twitter, Friday afternoon, to announces his decommitment from Texas Tech.
With his decommitment, Thomas has re-opened his recruitment process.
Thomas, a four-star junior college transfer was rated the No. 2 junior college prospect in the nation, according to 24/7 Sports.
Thomas originally committed to Texas Tech in October - choosing the Red Raiders over Arizona, Baylor, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, San Diego State, West Virginia and others.
As a sophomore at Southern Idaho, the former Oregon prep star averaged 8.6 points and 4.5 rebounds per game while recovering from a foot injury.
According to online sources, Thomas has interest in Arizona, Ole Miss, Oregon State, Washington State, and others.
