Khalid Thomas decommits from Texas Tech
Khalid Thomas has decommitted from Texas Tech, the junior college transfer announced Friday. (Southern Idaho Athletics)
By Devin Ward | May 17, 2019 at 4:23 PM CDT - Updated May 17 at 4:24 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Former College of Southern Idaho power forward Khalid Thomas took to Twitter, Friday afternoon, to announces his decommitment from Texas Tech.

With his decommitment, Thomas has re-opened his recruitment process.

Thomas, a four-star junior college transfer was rated the No. 2 junior college prospect in the nation, according to 24/7 Sports.

Thomas originally committed to Texas Tech in October - choosing the Red Raiders over Arizona, Baylor, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, San Diego State, West Virginia and others.

As a sophomore at Southern Idaho, the former Oregon prep star averaged 8.6 points and 4.5 rebounds per game while recovering from a foot injury.

According to online sources, Thomas has interest in Arizona, Ole Miss, Oregon State, Washington State, and others.

