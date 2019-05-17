LPD motorcycle officers honor officer killed in line of duty

Provided by LPD
By KCBD Digital | May 17, 2019 at 5:23 PM CDT - Updated May 17 at 5:30 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three motorcycle officers traveled to Odessa to visit the grave site of fallen LPD Motorcycle Officer Rodney Kendricks on Friday.

Kendricks was killed in the line of duty in July 2001.

Kendricks was involved in a crash while escorting a funeral procession. Several days later, on July 8, Kendricks died from his injuries.

2018 - 2019 Police Memorial Service - May 17, 2019 - Odessa, Texas

Odessa Police Department, Midland Police Department, Ector County Sheriff's Office, Midland County Sheriff's Office, Department of Public Safety, Lubbock Police Department and several other agencies took part in a memorial service to honor law enforcement officers that lost their lives in the line of duty. The memorial service was held at Sunset Memorial Gardens at 10 a.m. on May 17, 2019. A 21 gun salute and a playing of Taps came after the service. We would like to take a moment to thank all law enforcement officers for the job they do. We appreciate each and every one of you. The public is encouraged to replace their porch lights with blue bulbs during National Police Week. Odessa Police Department Midland Police Department Ector County Sheriff's Office Midland County Sheriff's Office - Texas Texas Department of Public Safety Lubbock Police Department

Posted by Odessa, Texas - City Government on Friday, May 17, 2019

Members of the LPD motorcycle unit have made the trip to attend the Peace Officers Memorial held at the cemetery where Kendricks is buried for the past 18 years.

Officers met with Kendricks’ mother and family members during their visit.

