LPD motorcycle officers honor officer killed in line of duty

Odessa Police Department, Midland Police Department, Ector County Sheriff's Office, Midland County Sheriff's Office, Department of Public Safety, Lubbock Police Department and several other agencies took part in a memorial service to honor law enforcement officers that lost their lives in the line of duty. The memorial service was held at Sunset Memorial Gardens at 10 a.m. on May 17, 2019. A 21 gun salute and a playing of Taps came after the service. We would like to take a moment to thank all law enforcement officers for the job they do. We appreciate each and every one of you. The public is encouraged to replace their porch lights with blue bulbs during National Police Week. Odessa Police Department Midland Police Department Ector County Sheriff's Office Midland County Sheriff's Office - Texas Texas Department of Public Safety Lubbock Police Department