LPD motorcycle officers honor officer killed in line of duty

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three motorcycle officers traveled to Odessa to visit the grave site of fallen LPD Motorcycle Officer Rodney Kendricks on Friday.
Kendricks was killed in the line of duty in July 2001.
Kendricks was involved in a crash while escorting a funeral procession. Several days later, on July 8, Kendricks died from his injuries.
Members of the LPD motorcycle unit have made the trip to attend the Peace Officers Memorial held at the cemetery where Kendricks is buried for the past 18 years.
Officers met with Kendricks’ mother and family members during their visit.
