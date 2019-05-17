Lubbock man sentenced to 16 years for 2017 assault of 3 officers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Carlos Martinez, a 34-year-old Lubbock man, has been sentenced to 16 years in the Texas Department of Corrections after he was found guilty of aggravated assault of a peace officer.
Martinez’s sentencing follows an April 2017 incident in which he hit three officers with the Lubbock Police Department with his car near the 3200 block of 62nd Street. This was after he was evicted from his apartment.
A Lubbock County jury found him guilty of the crime on Thursday and a sentencing hearing took place Friday morning. By noon he was formally sentenced.
During the morning hearing a coordinator for a program called Step Up said Martinez had already finished several classes and has made a positive change in his attitude. However, a prosecutor gave evidence that also showed throughout his criminal history his charges continued to worsen.
During closing arguments Martinez’s defense asked the jury to focus on his changes since the incident.
Martinez will be eligible for parole after he serves half of his sentence. He will also get credit for time he has already served.
Read more background about Martinez’s crime here: Carlos Martinez found guilty of striking 3 officers with vehicle
