Lubbock Regional Peace Officer and First Responder Memorial, May 21 at 10 a.m.

Provided by Lubbock County
Local law enforcement agencies would like to invite the public to honor and pay respect to the local men and women who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in keeping our communities safe.
On May 21st, 10 a.m., several area agencies will host the annual Lubbock Regional Peace Officer and First Responder Memorial at the Lubbock Regional Public Safety Memorial, located at 6601 Quaker Avenue, Lubbock, Texas.
This memorial is held in May to coincide with National Police Week and will include members of the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, Lubbock Police Department, Lubbock Fire Rescue, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Tech Police Department, and University Medical Center EMS.
The event will honor fallen first responders across the South Plains and will include an induction ceremony for the most recent fallen officers in the region. Ceremonies will include, DPS and AeroCare flyover, 21 Gun Salute, Taps, Pipe and Drum Core, Riderless horse, along with various speakers.
Citibus will be providing free shuttle services from the Lubbock Parkade Parking Lot (7020 Quaker Ave) to the memorial. Those taking the shuttle are ask to park on the Westside of the Lubbock Parkade parking lot closest to Salem Ave.
“When a First Responder is killed, it’s not an agency that loses a first responder, it’s an entire community”