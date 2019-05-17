No. 15 Texas Tech Softball defeats Louisiana Tech

BATON ROUGE, LA (KCBD) - The Red Raider softball team opened up the 2019 Baton Rouge Regional with a 3-0 win over Louisiana Tech.
In their first ever meeting in the NCAA Tournament, the Red Raiders blanked the Bulldogs in route to their first NCAA Tournament victory since 2012.
With the win, Texas Tech is now 11-10 when playing in the NCAA Tournament and is 3-3 in tournament opening games.
From here, Texas Tech will face either Monmouth or No. 10 LSU on May 18.
All of the games from this weekend will be live streamed on ESPN 3.
