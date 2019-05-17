Plainview man found dead from gunshot wound northwest of Lockney

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Law enforcement officials are looking into the death of 21-year-old Braxton Mathis, who was found dead at 11 a.m. Thursday in a ditch near CR 67 and FM 2286 in Floyd County. A preliminary report shows he died of a gunshot wound.
The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office was called out yesterday morning after the Mathis’ body was found in the ditch, according to the Department of Public Safety. His body has since been taken to South Plains Pathology in Lubbock.
Texas Rangers, Floyd County Sheriff’s Office and the Hale County Sheriff’s Office are investigating this death.
KCBD NewChannel 11 will update this story when information becomes available.
