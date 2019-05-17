Police investigating report of man exposing genitals to teen at Lubbock park

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating reports of a suspicious vehicle driving around Charles A. Guy Park.
Officers were told that a male was driving slowly around the park around 9 p.m. on May 15 and exposed his genitals to a 15-year-old nearby.
The mother of the teenager posted about the incident on NextDoor.com, warning residents to watch out for an older model beige Suburban with blacked out tinted windows. The driver had black hair and was wearing a red shirt.
The mother said the man in the vehicle followed her son and daughter while they were skateboarding, stared at the daughter and “began masturbating in his SUV.” He then drove off but circled around three times.
If you have any information about this case, police ask that you call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.
