Red Raiders lose to TCU in 14 innings/fail to take Big 12 lead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - What a crazy start to a key Big 12 series as the Red Raiders rallied from what looked like a game ending out at home plate in the 11th inning , but eventually fell 3-1 to TCU in 14 innings late Thursday night at Rip Griffin Park.
With Baylor losing, this one stings as Texas Tech missed out on taking over first place in the Big 12 Conference Standings. The Red Raiders still trail the Bears by a half game with two games left to play.
It was a scoreless game into the 11th inning when TCU finally mustered across a run on an error and the Horned Frogs took a 1-0 lead.
Tech had a chance In the bottom of the 11th as Cody Masters lined a hit to right, Dru Baker tried to score and he was called out at home ending the game. The replay looked like he touched home safely as the Horned Frogs catcher missed the tag. The officials looked at the video and the call was overturned and Baker was ruled safe tying the game at 1.
Texas Tech then had a chance to win it in the Bottom of the 13th, but Josh Jung was thrown out at home keeping it tied.
Red Raider starting pitcher Micah Dallas was outstanding on the mound going 7 innings giving up 7 hits, no runs with 8 strikeouts. Horned Frogs starting pitcher Nick Lodolo was masterful going 8 innings allowing 5 hits with no runs and 13 strikeouts.
Cameron Warren had three hits for the Red Raiders.
The two teams combined for 40 strikeouts, 21 by Texas Tech pitchers, the most since 2008.
Baylor fell behind 13-0 to Oklahoma State and lost their series opener 16-4 to the Cowboys so the Red Raiders lost out on a chance to take over first place in the Big 12 Conference.
Same two teams tomorrow night at 6:30pm at Rip Griffin Park.
