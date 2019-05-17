Second arrest made in Lubbock phone store robberies

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police have arrested a second suspect in connection to robberies at two separate phone stores Tuesday morning.
Joseph Lee Jackson, 26, was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on two counts of aggravated robbery.
Police now believe Jackson was the gunman that held up two Metro by T-Mobile stores Tuesday and that Byron Whitfield, the man arrested Tuesday in connection to the case, acted as Jackson’s getaway driver.
Lubbock Police say both Jackson and Whitfield are suspected in several other armed robberies dating back to October of last year.
Jackson and Whitfield remain in the Lubbock County Detention Center on bonds totalling $100,000 in the Aggravated Robbery cases. Jackson is also held on previous warrants for Burglary of a Habitation and Failure to Stop and Render Aid adding an addition $40,000 to his bond.
