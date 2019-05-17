Seminole’s Kent Jackson announces retirement

Seminole, Texas (KCBD) -Seminole Football Coach Kent Jackson announced his retirement Friday ending a 33 year run of high school football coaching.
Jackson returned home in 2014 to coach the Indians and they made several deep playoff runs.
Jackson tells KCBD Sports that he had no plans to retire, but God opened up a door and changed his plans.
“This was not on the radar at all. Over the last 4 weeks, God has made it clear. There are new opportunities and doors. We feel blessed by those opportunities. We feel led to step out there. It’s all in his timing. The folks in town have been very supportive. We have a great football program built in Seminole and I know they will keep this thing on the tracks and keep it rolling.
Prior to Seminole, he was the Coronado Mustangs head football coach.
Jackson went 165-113-1 in his coaching career.
We wish Kent Jackson the best.
