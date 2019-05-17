South Plains weather aids in cotton planting after cool and wet start to Spring

“It’s an excellent start,” Kris Verett of Verett Farms said. “I feel very optimistic about the year. We are in a much better position now this time than I would say we were last year. It was just so dry. We had cotton coming up last year and the ground was so hot the cotton would emerge and it would burn. The soil was so hot. We’re the complete opposite. We have some humidity and some moisture in the air, which helps aid in cotton emergence and keeps the ground from drying out so quick behind the planters.”