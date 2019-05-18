Abilene preparing disaster declaration after Saturday morning storm

Abilene preparing disaster declaration after Saturday morning storm
Abilene storm damage, provided by Robert A. Roan
By KCBD Digital | May 18, 2019 at 10:08 AM CDT - Updated May 18 at 8:23 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Severe damage from storms that moved through Abilene have caused the city to draft an emergency declaration.

According to KTXS in Abilene, city officials say the majority of structural damage was inflicted on the west side of the city from Corsicana Street to Willis Street and Hartford/South 14th Street to South 1st Street.

The Abilene police department has not received reports of injuries or fatalities caused by the storm at this time. City work crews are in the process of restoring power to parts of the city.

The National Weather Service has issued a significant weather advisory for parts of west and central Texas in Coleman, Tom Green, Runnels and Concho Counties until 10:30 a.m.

FROM KTXS: City of Abilene drafting disaster declaration due to tornado damage

CENTRAL TEXAS STORMS: Red Cross emergency shelter set up in San Angelo after damaging tornado

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.