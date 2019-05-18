Atmos delivers lunch to thank Lubbock firefighters

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Atmos delivered lunch on Saturday to thank Lubbock firefighters for their work in keeping folks safe during natural gas emergencies.
Atmos delivered lunch to all 19 fire stations to show their appreciation.
Atmos says it's important to value our first responders and what they do each day to keep us safe, particularly when responding to natural gas incidents.
LFR Division Chief Nick Wilson said, "The truth is, we really should be thanking Atmos Energy for what they do literally hundreds of times a year. We respond together, we train together and we as firefighters rely on your expertise, your professionalism and your personnel really on a daily basis - not only to keep the public safe, but to keep us safe as well."
Atmos mascots Gus the Gopher and Rosie the Skunk were there to help with the delivery of personalized coolers of food.
Atmos reminds people to call 811 before they dig and to immediately report any smell of natural gas.
