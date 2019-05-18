LPD hosts motorcycle safety academy for Lubbock riders

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are working to keep motorcyclists safe on our roadways.
The Lubbock Police Department held its second civilian motorcycle academy on Saturday. Motorcycle officers took 16 riders through an advanced safety course out at the police academy.
Riders went through several exercises to enhance their safety techniques like braking, maneuverability and controlling the bike.
The one-day school is free to civilians with some of the best trained and safest riders in West Texas offering the education.
LPD Chief Greg Stevens said, "We don’t strive to necessarily make experts out of these folks, but really just to offer a training program to help make these guys better motorcycle riders, to teach some safety skills and show some of the techniques that our motorcycle officers use. Just in an effort to improve the skills these folks have to make them better riders and safer riders out of them."
The department hopes to have more classes in the future to help with the number of civilians who signed up to take the class.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.