Lubbock Batman on a mission to put smiles on the faces of kids in need

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some of you may have spotted the Lubbock Batman in the Hub City, driving around in his famous Batmobile.
“I am the Lubbock Batman. I just came in from Gotham City and now Lubbock is our home,” he says.
He’s got the costume and now has the Batmobile to prove it, a custom-built vehicle that he’s only had for a couple of days. “Right here is the 89th Batmobile, so we drove it here from Gotham City to Lubbock.”
Like a true hero, Lubbock Batman is hiding his real identity. He wants to stay true to his character and the reason why he’s doing this. “Kids are my mission so everything we do is for kids. Kids have so much power inside of them and as adults we forget to tell kids how great they are every single day. There are some kids that are sick and need a little more help.”
Lubbock Batman is just getting into gear, but he has already partnered up with various charities that work with children in need. He hopes his work will help kids find their superhero within. “It’s just the smiles on the kids’ faces. I’m happy to take pictures all the time, give hugs, high fives, whatever it is. I hope it is going to brighten up the kids’ day.”
Lubbock Batman has a website, click here to check it out.
