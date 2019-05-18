Man dies from injuries after light pole collision

UPDATE: UMC confirmed Friday night 63-year-old Larry Lindsey has died more than three weeks after his truck ran into a light pole during severe weather on April 23.
Family members tell KCBD Lindsey died Friday afternoon. He had remained hospitalized and in the since the crash.
Funeral arraignments are pending.
ORIGINAL STORY:
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Police are reporting that one man remains in critical condition after a single vehicle collision Monday night.
Just after 10 p.m. Monday, police officers responded to a pickup truck that crashed into a light pole in the 1100 block of 82nd Street.
The driver, 63-year-old Larry Lindsey, was trapped in the driver seat and Lubbock Fire Rescue needed the Jaws of Life to rescue him from the truck.
He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where he remains in critical condition.
