Red Cross emergency shelter set up in San Angelo after damaging tornado

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A confirmed tornado touched down in Runnels County near San Angelo Saturday morning and residents across central Texas are cleaning up the damage left behind.
Reports from the National Weather Service have trees and power lines down, with damage to homes and businesses attributed to straight line winds in the city of San Angelo itself. Many citizens have been without power since about 6:00 a.m.
A storm survey team will be assessing and confirming more reports in the coming days.
The City of San Angelo posted on Facebook that a Red Cross shelter was established at the Bradford Elementary School for residents in need of care.
The National Weather Service is still working to gather details on the full extent of the damage, please stay with KCBD for updates.
