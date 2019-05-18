Red Raiders control their own destiny heading into season finale

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Baylor Bears season finale against Oklahoma State has been cancelled due to weather.
With this, Baylor finishes the year with an overall record of 33-15, 14-8 in the Big 12.
The Bears ended the regular season with a conference winning percentage of .636.
So, based on winning percentage, if Texas Tech beats TCU in their regular season finale - the Red Raiders will win the regular season title.
If Texas Tech loses to TCU, the Bears will win the regular season title.
The Red Raiders enter Saturday nights contest with a record of 35-15, 15-8 in Big 12 play.
Currently, Texas Tech’s winning percentage in conference play sits at .652, but if they lose to Texas Christian their percentage will drop down to .625.
(That would put the Bears over the Red Raiders to win the Big 12 title.)
