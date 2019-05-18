Red Raiders top Horned Frogs Friday night

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a tough series opening loss in 14 innings Thursday, the 9th ranked Red Raiders rebounded for a 7-2 win over TCU Friday night at Rip Griffin Park.
Tech scored one in the first and two in each of the third and fourth innings to take a 5-1 lead. They added single runs in the 7th and 8th.
Gabe Holt and Brien Klein both had three hits in the game.
Caleb Kilian went 7 innings allowing six runs and two hits with seven strikeouts.
Baylor lost to Oklahoma State Friday night 5-4. With the Cowboys’ win, the Red Raiders move into first place in the Big 12 Conference by ½ game with just one game left in the regular season.
The Red Raiders host TCU tomorrow night at 6:30. It will be Senior Night. Texas Tech has just 1 senior, Cameron Warren. He has 64 hits and 65 RBI so far this season.
