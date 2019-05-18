Texas Tech alum celebrates 100th birthday during graduation weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As thousands of Texas Tech students graduated on Saturday, one Brownfield native and TTU alum celebrated a big milestone.
KCBD News Channel 11′s Julie Castaneda and Karin McKay stopped by to talk to this former cotton queen who will soon be 100 years old.
Elray Lewis McKinney was born on May 21, 1919 in Brownfield. She graduated from Texas Tech, were she was active in the museum, women’s clubs, P.E.O. and Pi Phi. She was also a Sunday school teacher at First Baptist Church for many years.
McKinney was surrounded by family and friends celebrating the centennial milestone with her on Saturday.
She offers this advice to anyone graduating today, or anyone looking to hit their own centennial birthday: “I just take things as they come along and if I don’t like that direction, I just turn around. Mostly it’s to believe in God and try to treat others like you’d want them to treat you.”
When asked what kept her young all these years, she said, “I think it’s because I enjoy helping other people.”
Elray was a Tech beauty, Cotton Queen, and even played The Snow Queen in Santa Fe, New Mexico for the Warner Brother’s Movie, Santa Fe Trail, starring Errol Flynn in 1940. McKinney said she enjoyed being in the film.
When asked about turning 100, McKinney said: “Well it’s kind of a fun thing to do but just above all I’m already thinking about tomorrow and the next day. It’s something I never thought I’d do. I’m happy I could.”
