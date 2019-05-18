Wild weather in central Texas; clear skies and breezy for the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While we will be faced with strong west to southwest winds today, folks in San Angelo and Abilene will be cleaning up from several possible damage sites due to tornadoes. Damage, currently reported of trees down, houses damages, possible power lines down north of San Angelo and both in north and south Abilene.
Severe weather is likely for most of the north central Texas area today including the DFW area. A Tornado Watch is in effect for a large part of north and central Texas through afternoon.
Here on the South Plains, it will be sunny, windy and slightly cooler than yesterday. Winds will become very strong from the west to southwest at 25-35 mph with possible gusts at or above 40 mph.
Daytime temps in the area will range from the upper 70s in the northwest region to the mid 80s in the southwest. Lubbock will be around 82 degrees this afternoon.
Tonight, winds will decrease and lows will fall to the upper 40s in Lubbock before rebounding to the low to mid 80s Sunday afternoon. It should be a nice Sunday, but winds will still be gusty at times.
There should not be any travel issues for the South Plains on Sunday.
Storms may return to the South Plains on early Monday and continue through the day and some could be severe. Strong to severe storms may be possible before sunrise Monday and again in the evening on Monday.
As we study the upcoming model data we may designate Monday as a First Alert Weather day by this evening.
