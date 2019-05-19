Extra Innings Playoff Finals 5/18

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After this weekend’s action, we had one softball team advance and five baseball teams advance: Monterey, New Deal, Hale Center, New Home and Borden County.
SOFTBALL
Frenship 3, Keller 11 (Advances)
Brock 17 (Advances), Slaton 1
Archer City 11 (Advances), Floydada 2
Borden County 12, Rotan 11 (Game 2)
Borden County 10 (Advances to State Tournament), Rotan 9
BASEBALL
Bushland 12 (Advances), Shallowater 9
Hale Center 12 (Advances), Gruver 6
New Deal 13, Sundown 0 (Game 2)
New Deal 11 (Advances), Sundown 0
