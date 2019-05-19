Lubbock County Sheriffs, SWAT respond to man barricaded in a home with a four-month-old child

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County Sheriffs and SWAT responded to a man who barricaded himself in a home in Wolfforth.
The Sheriff’s Command Center RV and SWAT truck were on scene near FM 179 , in the 9200 block of County Road 7640 for most of the afternoon.
The call to Sheriffs came in around 11:45, police say 36-year-old Jose Luis Nino locked himself inside the home with one four-month-old child following a domestic dispute.
As the incident spread into the late afternoon, SWAT team negotiators made their way into the home. Deputies were able to remove a child from the home, the child was taken from the scene by ambulance.
Once inside, authorities determined Nino was not home. Around 4:00 p.m., Nino returned and was taken into custody.
The child was transported to Covenant Medical Center Children’s Emergency Room to be checked out for any possible injuries.
Residents in neighboring homes were advised by authorities to evacuate at the time but have been allowed to return.
Nino faces charges of Domestic Violence Causing Serious Bodily injury, Abandoning or Endangering a Child as well as an outstanding Child Support Warrant and City Traffic Warrants.
According to Lubbock Sheriffs, this incident is under investigation at this time.
