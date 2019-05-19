Pleasant weather for Sunday; Monday brings increased severe storm chances

We'll get the worst case out of the way first. We see showers and thunderstorms early in the day, possibly before sunrise. These storms are able to tap into unstable air above us, and become severe. The main threat here will be large hail as these supercells build and move across the area. By noon, most of these have cleared out. It stabilizes our atmosphere enough to cap it for a little while. That means, the lower part of our atmosphere can re-energize quickly and build that energy. The dryline is only able to move into the western South Plains, and by 3pm, the cap breaks and storms form along that line. Several discreet, supercell thunderstorms form and move across most of the South Plains. These storms would be capable of every mode of severe weather, from strong downburst winds, to extremely large hail, and yes, tornadoes. They form a line eventually somewhere in the areas will off the Caprock and march eastward. Behind it, the dryline still has a bunch, and a another line of storms forms, maybe around sunset. This could be a powerful squall line with extremely strong winds associated, but the other threats become less but still present. This would move through us quickly and out of the area sometime after midnight.