Pleasant weather for Sunday; Monday brings increased severe storm chances

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our Sunday will feel like the proverbial calm before the storm. Weather will be pleasant. Temperatures Seasonal. Winds not that strong. Might see an isolated shower or thunderstorm across the northwest South Plains, but those chances are less than 10%.
Things change as soon as Sunday late night - early Monday morning. There are still a lot of "X" factors. What will come together when. And it's made much more dynamic by the fact that we could see multiple rounds of severe weather on Monday. It should not be understated though that our atmosphere will be extremely unstable and capable of producing significant severe weather. So, before I begin the "what if's", I highly encourage you to download the KCBD weather app, and also keep paying attention to KCBD NewsChannel 11 on air.
We'll get the worst case out of the way first. We see showers and thunderstorms early in the day, possibly before sunrise. These storms are able to tap into unstable air above us, and become severe. The main threat here will be large hail as these supercells build and move across the area. By noon, most of these have cleared out. It stabilizes our atmosphere enough to cap it for a little while. That means, the lower part of our atmosphere can re-energize quickly and build that energy. The dryline is only able to move into the western South Plains, and by 3pm, the cap breaks and storms form along that line. Several discreet, supercell thunderstorms form and move across most of the South Plains. These storms would be capable of every mode of severe weather, from strong downburst winds, to extremely large hail, and yes, tornadoes. They form a line eventually somewhere in the areas will off the Caprock and march eastward. Behind it, the dryline still has a bunch, and a another line of storms forms, maybe around sunset. This could be a powerful squall line with extremely strong winds associated, but the other threats become less but still present. This would move through us quickly and out of the area sometime after midnight.
Our best case scenario right now... We still see the showers and thunderstorms early in the day. But, if they can become more numerous instead of the supercell variety, we could work over the atmosphere enough to really hold that dryline well away. This removes the dryline from the best upper level support. In this case, we'd stay capped early, but it's not a strong cap. That cap might still break late in the afternoon or evening, and we could see just the squall line develop with the primarily wind threat. While a good part of the area would still see severe weather, we wouldn't be talking as much about tornadoes or extremely large hail in this scenario.
Either way, the next 24 hours will tell us a lot. And a lot could still change. The largest question mark is the dryline and where it will set up and how pronounced will it be, and that will mostly be determined by the morning storms. I’d strongly encourage you to have a severe weather plan incase it is needed. That falls into the “better to have it and not need it, then the other way around” philosophy. And it would be a great time to download the KCBD weather app if you haven’t already.
