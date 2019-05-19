Texas Tech Baseball beats TCU; wins Big 12 title

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the third time in the last four years, the Red Raider baseball team has won the Big 12 regular season title.
Saturday night, the Red Raiders defeated Texas Christian 8-4 to claim the title outright.
The Red Raiders scored two runs in the second, three in the fourth, one in the fifth, one in the seventh and eighth to seal the win.
With the win, Texas Tech ends the regular season with an overall record of 36-15, 16-8 in Big 12 play.
Up next for the Red Raiders, they will head to the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championships in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The Championships will start on May 22 (WED) - May 26 (SUN).
