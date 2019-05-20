Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, Monday has been designated as a First Alert Weather Day. This means the risk of severe storms is in place throughout most of the day, in most of the South Plains.
- As of now a Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been put into effect until 10 a.m. and includes Lubbock, Littlefield, Plainview, Brownfield, Muleshoe and Morton.
- This afternoon and into the evening hours are expected to bring more severe weather risks. Another round of storms should come into the area mid-afternoon, maybe around 3 p.m.
- Then a final round of severe storms should come around 7-8 p.m. for most parts of the eastern South Plains.
- Get a more detailed forecast here: High risk for severe thunderstorms across portions of the South Plains
A 36-year-old Lubbock man is in custody after a SWAT standoff that lasted several hours Sunday morning into the afternoon.
- Jose Luis Nino was taken into custody and a 4-month-old child is safe after the standoff.
- Nino barricaded himself inside his home near the 9200 block of County Road 7640 after a domestic dispute.
- Read the full story here: Child safe, man in custody after SWAT callout in Wolfforth]
Police continue to investigate the death of a 51-year-old man found dead near the shoulder of 50th Street and Interstate 27 Sunday morning.
- The Lubbock Police Department has not released the identity of the man and continue to investigate.
- Read the full story here: Body found near I-27 and 50th early Sunday
Texas Tech baseball is, once again, Big 12 champions. This comes after a clenching a win against TCU on Saturday night.
- This is the third time in the last four years the team has won the title.
- The team will now head to the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship in Oklahoma City from May 22 to May 26.
- Full story here: Texas Tech Baseball beats TCU; wins Big 12 title
