District Attorney files charges against LISD nurse for improper relationship

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A former nurse for Estacado High School has been asked to resign after an investigation was opened by the Lubbock County District Attorney’s Office, relating to an improper relationship.
The Lubbock Independent School District reports it requested and accepted Danielle Nicole Montoya’s resignation. The official charge is categorized as an “improper relationship educator/student,” according to LISD.
According to the official criminal complaint, Montoya engaged in the relationship with the student around March 1, 2019, when she was employed as a nurse with LISD.
A warrant was issued for her arrest, and Montoya was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center just before 1:00 p.m. Monday afternoon. She was released from the jail before 2:30 p.m.
