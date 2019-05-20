FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY MONDAY: High risk for severe thunderstorms across portions of the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been designated for Monday across the South Plains viewing area.
A powerful low pressure system will combine with the dryline and a frontal boundary to bring severe weather opportunities across West Texas throughout the day.
Some of the storms Monday morning may become severe with large hail being the primary risk. An isolated tornado is possible Monday morning, especially across the Panhandle and Northern South Plains.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 10:00 a.m. including Lubbock. Remain weather alert today.
As we head into the afternoon and evening hours, upper level forcing will increase and the dryline should trigger widespread showers and thunderstorms.
Monday afternoon and Monday evening could become very stormy with the risk for very large hail, wind gusts over 70 mph and a few tornadoes.
Wind shear profiles support the “potential” for strong tornadoes if they develop.
Remain weather alert all day long Monday with all modes of severe weather possible across the region.
The highest risk for severe weather will remain across the Central and Eastern half of the viewing area, but the entire South Plains is at risk for seeing severe weather during the next 24 hours.
Severe weather remains possible Monday evening, especially before midnight.
The risk for severe weather rapidly moves eastward overnight Monday through Tuesday morning.
We should see dry weather Tuesday with strong winds and dust possible.
Storm chances return later this week with daily storms possible Thursday through Sunday.
