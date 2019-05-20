Five charged with rioting in April 6 Final Four celebration

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police have announced arrest warrants have been issued for five people involved in the celebration that turned dangerous the night Texas Tech beat Michigan State in the Final Four last month.
According to a release from Chief Greg Stevens, the five are charged with the crime of riot under the Texas Penal Code.
Full release from Chief Stevens:
Arrest warrants were issued today for five individuals in connection with the civil disturbance incident which occurred in the 2400 block of Broadway Street after the Texas Tech men’s basketball team win over Michigan State during the NCAA Final Four tournament on April 6, 2019. The following individuals have been charged with the crime of Riot under the Texas Penal Code:
Javier Jurado, DOB 6/24/1997
Alexander Sotomayor, DOB 2/26/1994
Fidel Leon, DOB 5/17/1990
Timothy Ramirez, DOB 8/5/1997
Cole Saylors, DOB 3/17/1996
The crime of Riot is itself a Class B misdemeanor, carrying a maximum penalty of up to 180 days in jail and/or up to a $2000 fine; however, it may also carry the same classification of offense as any crime committed by any participant during a riot. Therefore, the level of charges against these individuals may ultimately be of a felony classification.
Jurado, Sotomayor and Saylors were at the time of this incident enrolled at Texas Tech University. Jurado and Ramirez have already been taken into custody as of the time of this release.
Leon, 29, is the owner of the car that was burned during the incident.
