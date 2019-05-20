Lady Raider forward Brittany Brewer selected for Team USA

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech Junior Brittany Brewer has been selected to join Team USA for the Pan American Games Tournament in Peru.
Two Big 12 players out of six were chosen, from a total pool of 35 participants in the trials. Brewer averaged 16.6 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game while playing with the Red Raiders this season.
“Brittany is the epitome of what it means to be a Lady Raider both on and off the court. This couldn’t have happened to better person and member of our family. Brittany is first class in every way, and we are pulling for her to bring home the gold from Lima, Peru, in August,” Head Coach Marlene Stollings said.
The Pan American Games Team will return to Colorado Springs for training camp July 23 to August 5 before travelling to Lima, Peru, to participate in the 2019 Pan American Games, August 6 through 10.
