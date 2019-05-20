Lubbock teacher named first Christian Teacher of the Year Award winner

Mary Jo Newton is the winner of the Christian Teacher of the Year Award.
By Michael Cantu | May 20, 2019 at 10:00 AM CDT - Updated May 20 at 10:00 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mary Jo Newton, from Trinity Christian Schools, has been named the winner of the first Christian Teacher of the Year Award, given by Alpha Omega Publications.

Newton has been a teacher for Trinity Christian for 23 years and works mostly with students who have disabilities, according to an AOP news release.

For winning first prize she will receive a $150 Visa gift card, a $250 scholarship for the school and an AOP gift bag.

“Mary Jo is a passionate teacher who is dedicated to maximizing the God-given potential in each of her students,” Brenda Tyler, director of curriculum for Trinity Christian School, said in the release. “We are absolutely delighted that a panel of educators recognized the excellent work she is doing."

