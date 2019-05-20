No. 8 Tech Opens with K-State Wednesday as Top Seed in OKC

It’s the third time in four years the Red Raiders have earned the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament. Tech did it in back-to-back years in 2016-17, putting together a 16-8 conference record in 2017 and a 19-5 conference mark in 2016. On Saturday, the Red Raiders clinched the seventh overall championship in program history with an 8-4 victory over TCU on senior day in front of a sold out Rip Griffin Park.