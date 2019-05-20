Playoff pairings for baseball, softball

By Pete Christy | May 20, 2019 at 10:27 AM CDT - Updated May 20 at 10:27 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here are the Extra Innings baseball and softball playoff parings for area schools:

Baseball

Regional Semifinals

5A

Monterey vs. Lake Dallas

at Abilene Christian University

6pm Friday

11am Saturday

Game 3 to follow if needed

2A

New Deal vs. Hawley

1pm Friday at Hardin-Simmons

1pm Saturday at Lubbock Cooper

Game 3 to follow if needed

Hale Center vs. Albany

In Hermleigh

6pm Thursday

1pm Saturday

Game 3 to follow if needed

1A

New Home vs. Borden County

4pm Saturday at Moffett Field in Snyder

Softball

1A

Borden County in State Semifinals May 31

