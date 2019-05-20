Playoff pairings for baseball, softball

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here are the Extra Innings baseball and softball playoff parings for area schools:
Baseball
Regional Semifinals
5A
Monterey vs. Lake Dallas
at Abilene Christian University
6pm Friday
11am Saturday
Game 3 to follow if needed
2A
New Deal vs. Hawley
1pm Friday at Hardin-Simmons
1pm Saturday at Lubbock Cooper
Game 3 to follow if needed
Hale Center vs. Albany
In Hermleigh
6pm Thursday
1pm Saturday
Game 3 to follow if needed
1A
New Home vs. Borden County
4pm Saturday at Moffett Field in Snyder
Softball
1A
Borden County in State Semifinals May 31
