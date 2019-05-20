Red Raider softball falls to LSU

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After falling to LSU on Saturday, the Texas Tech softball team had to win three games in a row to win the regional.
Late Saturday night, the Red Raider softball team outlasted Louisiana Tech to play on and get a rematch with LSU.
On Sunday, Texas Tech would have to take two games over the Tigers to win the Regional.
In game one on Sunday, the Red Raiders picked up a big upset over No. 10 LSU, 5-4, to force a deciding game in Baton Rouge.
But, in the bottom of the fourth in the final game, Texas Tech gave up a three-run home run to LSU and the Tigers would role from there...
As Texas Tech falls to Louisiana State, 5-1 in the final game of the Baton Rouge Regional.
The Red Raiders end the season with a record of 42-15 and made their first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2012.
