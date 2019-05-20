Sex Trafficking: How you can help

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Across the Hub City there are multiple organizations that want to help victims of sex trafficking and you can be a part of them.
Whether it’s handing out goody-bags to dancers at the gentleman’s clubs, or just teaching those in the community what the signs are, the Human Rescue Coalition says anyone can get involved. They add that most individuals don’t realize how many people this issue reaches.
“One of the things we’d really like to do is invite people to come out to our monthly meetings," explains Taiya Jones-Castillo, the chair of Human Rescue Coalition. "You can come and learn about this issue, learn more about what the opportunities are, because this is a very dynamic issue. Sometimes were going to need something one month that we might not need the next. And so, those opportunities to connect and partner within our community are what’s really valuable to us.”
Those monthly meetings are held the 1st Tuesday of the month from Noon to 1 P.M. If you’re interested, you’re asked to meet at the Larry Combest Health and Wellness Center. That’s located at 301 East 40th Street.
There is also the Awareness Committee which spreads awareness about the sex industry and human trafficking. They provide programs, materials, training, and presentations across the West Texas.
Voice of Hope helps provides volunteer opportunities for individuals wanting to get involved. They also have a 24 hour Sexual Assault Hotline with advocates working designated phone shifts. Another opportunity allows volunteers to become 24 Hour Medical Accompaniment. With this advocates meet sexual trafficking survivors at the hospital to comfort and assist them throughout the forensic examination. For more information on all of the volunteer opportunities, visit https://www.voiceofhopelubbock.org/volunteer/.
The Empower Outreach Groups support victims as well, by building relationships with abused individuals and victims of the sex industry. They distribute resource packets and provide support in a variety of ways. You can learn more about them at www.yourempowernetwork.com.
Serenity Outreach is another organization that works with volunteers by coordinating groups to donate monthly gifts for exotic dancers and supporting the outreach team in building relationships with victims.
Another helpful organization on the South Plains is the Prevention Workgroup. This group creates opportunities to educate high risk individuals about the means used by traffickers in recruiting, exploitation, and deception.
Open Door is a community-based nonprofit that relies on gifts from community members. They advise anyone who wants to get involved to meet at the Community Meals on Wednesdays at 5:30 P.M. For more information on their volunteer opportunities visit https://opendoorlbk.org/about-page/volunteer.
South Plains Men Challenging Men is an additional association, however it works solely with males. The organization aims to empower men to end violence against women.
College Campus Awareness helps inform students on college campuses about the dangers of sex trafficking at their schools across the South Plains.
For more information on all of these organizations, the Human Rescue Coalition’s Facebook page has more information. https://www.facebook.com/HumanRescueCoalition/.
