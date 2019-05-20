Sex Trafficking: Open Door Lubbock provides a hand up

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Open Door Survivor Housing is one of the facilities survivors have available to find a hand up and encouragement to live their lives after breaking free from their captors.
“When you’re taking someone who has been literally brainwashed, trying to help them exit, trying to help them into a different life, it is a long-term healing process,” said Jaime Wheeler, Open Door Survivor Housing Director.
In January of 2019, Open Door Lubbock opened new doors to provide transitional housing and resources to survivors of trafficking.
“What we do is provide somebody with a place to stay during that time with our own apartment so they can kind of learn what it’s like to live in their own apartment, and what that responsibility looks like,” said Wheeler. “And then during that time, we provide wraparound support, and very holistic care.”
With specialized therapists and advocates, survivors are give six to 18 months to work through their case in a safe space, take classes to regain life skills and readjust to a new future.
“What are their dreams, what healing needs to happen here and how can we support them in that,” Wheeler said.
Survivor housing has 20 units and is free to those survivors. It is funded through the state and other general grants and individual donations.
“We have to have community partnerships. We have to work together on this. And if we don’t, the people who suffer the most are survivors.”
Open Door is determined to have someone walk through this new journey of life with survivors.
“Know you are cared about. There are people out there who want to support you, not because you’re a project, not because you’re so broken that you need saving, but because you deserve to have a good life.”
