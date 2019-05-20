South Plains organization aims to stop male buyers of sex trafficking victims

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - When it comes to sex trafficking, prevention experts say it’s on men to end it, because it’s mostly men buying the victims for sex.
Kenneth Castillo is the Primary Prevention Coordinator at Voice of Hope. He also founded South Plains Men Challenging Men, an organisation to end violence against women on the South Plains.
“It’s the small portion of the male population that’s doing this, that’s making the rest of us look bad,” Castillo said. “So, we need to start doing some stuff and put down that video game controller, put down that remote control and get up and stand up and make a difference.”
Castillo said 97 percent of the perpetrators that come through the Voice of Hope office are male buyers of boys and girls for sex. He said sex trafficking is a man’s issue and should be seen and solved in that way.
“Women have been fighting these crimes for centuries and women get things done,” Castillo said. “If women could end sexual assault and sex trafficking, they would have done it by now.”
The issue comes when fulfilling the need for love and power, according to Castillo.
“There’s a big disconnect there,” Castillo said. “There’s actually making love to somebody that you want to be in an intimate relationship with and throwing money at someone. At a strip club or even purchasing sex, you’re paying for power and control. There is no intimacy there and has everything to do with power and control.”
Castillo wants the buyer, many of whom are educated family men, to understand that they are essentially continuing slavery in the United States.
“Whenever they go out, think about, not just the wife but the kids, your grandkids that you will eventually have, your nieces, your nephews, it could easily be them,” Castillo said.
You can find South Plains Men Challenging Men on Facebook or reach Castillo at Voice of Hope.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.