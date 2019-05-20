Specially trained nurses help sex trafficking victims across the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In many situations, victims of sex trafficking need medical treatment - it could be because of sexual or physical abuse. Lubbock is equipped with nine sexual assault nurse examiners, or SANE nurses.
Loli Reyna has been working in the program for 10 years. “We are registered nurses that have been trained extensively in the care of medical, psychological and forensic examinations for the patients for sexual assault and abuse.”
Reyna says human and sex trafficking is something that happens everywhere, including right here on the south plains. “I think Lubbock has more of a problem then people actually realize. Human sex trafficking is the new modern day slavery.”
The sane nurses are on call 24/7/365 to respond when a human or sex trafficking victim is identified.
Reyna said that sex trafficking doesn't discriminate. "Human trafficking victims can be anyone of any age, any gender, any social economic status, they can be anyone in our community really. It can be your neighbor. Its effects people in the suburbs and in the rural communities."
Reyna encourages the community to reach out and help each other and these victims. “We do have a responsibility for one another. I think we all need to get involved. We need to get informed. Lubbock has amazing resources. Just please reach out and help our community.”
Some of the signs victims of sex trafficking display include:
- Malnourishment or physical abuse
- Avoiding eye contact
- Seeming fearful or anxious
- Appear to have few or no personal possessions
- Not in control of the money they have or their own identification
- They say they are just visiting, but can’t say where they are staying
- Sometimes they aren’t allowed or able to speak for themselves and if their stories include multiple inconsistencies.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.