Storms continue to move across South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thunderstorms will continue across the central and eastern South Plains for the next few hours. These storms will continue to remain capable of severe weather, particularly strong winds and large hail. As we continue through the evening, the question becomes will the next round of thunderstorms develop.
Many areas have seen quite a bit of rain and might be stabilized to the point that it would be hard to recover. But, the dryline was pushed back to the west by the storm outflows and could be a focal point if storms do develop again later. That would be the third round that we’ve been predicting could happen. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 8:00 p.m.
This is after a day where we’ve already seen numerous tornadoes in the northeast South Plains touching down and several areas of wind damage in Lubbock, Wilson, and other communities.
