Arrest made in Ave Q fatal hit and run

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police announced Tuesday they have arrested a woman in connection to last week’s fatal hit and run along Ave. Q near Hood Park.
The following is a release from Lubbock Police:
Priscilla Martinez, 39, is now charged with a second degree felony of failure to stop and render aid in connection to the fatal hit and run crash last Tuesday.
At approximately 11 p.m. on May 14th, Lubbock police officers responded to the 2700 block of Avenue Q for reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle that fled the area. The pedestrian, 52-year-old Gloria Valdez was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Working throughout the night, investigators were able to determine the suspect vehicle was an older model silver Chevrolet Suburban. By 9 a.m. on May 15th, LPD crash investigators found a Suburban believed to be involved in the crash parked at the Motel 6 located at 909 66th Street.
Investigators continued to gather information and follow up on leads to determine who was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash. Based on the investigation, Priscilla Martinez was identified as the suspect and a warrant for her arrest was issued on May 21st.
Martinez has been in the Lubbock County Detention Center since May 20th after being arrested by LPD Crime Suppression officers for an unrelated charge. The warrant for failure to stop and render aid was served at the detention center late Tuesday afternoon.
This case remains under investigation by the LPD Major Crash Investigation Unit.
