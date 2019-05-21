3 arrested after body found in ditch near Lockney

FLOYD COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Rangers have arrested three individuals in connection with the body found near Lockney on Thursday, May 17. The man, 21-year-old Braxton Mathis, was found in a ditch near CR 67 and FM 2286 in Floyd County. A preliminary report shows he died of a gunshot wound.
Around midnight on May 17, three individuals were arrested and are now currently in the Lubbock County Jail.
Mario Baquera, 24, has been charged with manslaughter. He is being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.
Blayke Sistrunk, 17, is charged with tampering with evidence and retaliation. He is being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a combined 55,000 bond.
Bryce Gonzalez, 20, is charged with tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse. He is being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.
All three men arrested in this case are from Plainview.
Officials with the Texas Rangers say the investigation is ongoing.
