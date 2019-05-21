Consider This: support made Texas Tech vet school possible

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Last week the state Senate and House Budget Conference Committee agreed to full funding for the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine.
The $17 million dollar budget must still be approved by both chambers and signed by the Governor, but things look good for Texas Tech’s number one legislative priority this session.
Funding for the Vet School faced opposition from many sides, most notably from the Chancellor of Texas A&M University, but with one of the strongest legislative teams in memory, and the engagement of Red Raider Nation, the Texas Tech Vet School is about to become a reality.
Consider this … our support - our phone calls and emails - all made a difference and got the attention of lawmakers, making this possible.
They say “Success has many fathers,” and this is no different. Thanks go out to all of those who worked on this project, to former Chancellor Robert Duncan, Dr. Ted Mitchell and his administration, our lawmakers and the Governor and Lieutenant Governor.
All helped make this happen for Texas Tech University.
Government works best when it listens to its citizens.
