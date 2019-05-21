Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
This morning on Daybreak Today, some areas around the South Plains may have a lot of cleaning up to do after a series of storms, some severe, passed through the area Monday.
- Storms started up Monday afternoon and effected parts of the West Texas up until the expiration of a Tornado Watch at 4 a.m. this morning.
- Some storms carried wind gusts in excess of 70 mph with baseball-sized hail. Many reports of power outages were made because of these storms.
- John Robison has a full rundown of what the area saw and what is to follow in the coming days: Severe weather pummels much of the South Plains
Five men have been charged with rioting following the early April celebrations that turned into a riot on April 6.
- This came after the Texas Tech men’s basketball team won against Michigan State during the NCAA Tournament’s Final Four game.
- Celebrations started after the win on Broadway but quickly got out of hand when people began burning a couch, Lime scooters and tipped over a man’s car.
- The man whose care was tipped over is one of the five arrested and charged. Three of the arrestees were Tech students at the time of the riot.
- Read the story here: Five charged with rioting in April 6 Final Four celebration
A former nurse at Estacado High School was forced to resign following allegations of an improper relationship with a students.
- Lubbock Independent School District announced Monday charges were filed by the Lubbock County District Attorney’s Office against Danielle Nicole Montoya.
- She is said to have engaged in a relationship with one of the school’s students in early March.
- Read the story here: District Attorney files charges against LISD nurse for improper relationship
Playoff pairings have been announced for the remaining teams in high school baseball and softball.
- That entire list can be found here: Playoff pairings for baseball, softball
