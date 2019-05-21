2 Evans Middle School basketball players get Team USA tryouts

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Every basketball player dreams of playing for Team USA and for 14 year old Kelly Mora and 15 year old Mia Alvarado they’ll get that chance as both have been invited to try out for the USA Under 16 National Girls Basketball Team. Mia knows it’s an amazing opportunity.
“It’s an honor. I’ve been working so hard trying to get this and I finally made it.”
Kelly sees this as a chance to make her game better.
“I’m so excited to go and play with the most talented girls in the nation. That’s really good.”
Only 156 girls age 14-16 from across the country have been invited to Colorado Springs for the USA Team trials. It’s amazing that two West Texas athletes have been chosen and It’s incredible, both are from Evans Middle School.
The girls helped Evans wins the City Championship this season going 14-0. Next year, they will move up a level to Monterey High School.
The USA Team Trials are May 23-26 in Colorado Springs, Colorado
