A great Wednesday forecast, but storms return for the weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As the saying goes, what a difference a day makes! Monday afternoon and evening the skies were filled with ominous clouds, lightning as severe storms pounded portions of the South Plains.
Today, sunny, very windy and cooler for all of the area as wind speeds topped 60 mph over northern of the viewing region.
Wednesday will be a nice day with sunny skies, warmer afternoon temps and wind speeds from the west to southwest at 15-25 mph. The afternoon highs will be in the mid 80s, but the morning lows will be cooler than normal, beginning in the 40s in Lubbock and areas to the north.
By Thursday, moisture will move back to the area bringing clouds and a chance of isolated strong to severe storms. A few morning showers could begin the day with a better chance for some storms in the late afternoon, evening and even overnight hours into Friday. Some storms may be severe, if instability and moisture return by Thursday night.
As we move into the Memorial Day weekend the chances of severe storms will continue each afternoon and evening from Thursday through next Monday. Remember to follow our weather updates and local radar on the First Alert Weather app, Facebook pages and KCBD web site.
