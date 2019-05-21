Josh Jung named Big 12 Co-Player of the Year; Five Red Raiders selected for All-Big 12 first team, tying program record for second year

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Big 12 player of the year honors have been announced and Texas Tech’s Josh Jung will share the title with Baylor’s Davis Wendzel.
Jung has ranked top-five in the league in multiple categories including 2nd in RBIs with 49 for the season, as well as 2nd in on base percentage and 4th in total bases. He was the pre-season pick for Player of the Year, and was a unanimous choice to the first team for the second straight year.
The 2019 Big 12 conference regular season champs, Texas Tech Red Raiders led the way in awards with eight All-Big 12 selections and three All-Freshman Team honorees.
Jung is the third Red Raider to win the award with Tim Tadlock leading Texas Tech baseball, the fourth overall.
Five Red Raiders were chosen for the All-Big 12 first team, including Jung and Cameron Warren, Caleb Kilian, Taylor Floyd, and Gabe Holt. This ties the record for most All-Big 12 first team selections in Texas Tech baseball history.
Pitchers Clayton Beeter and Micah Dallas, as well as catcher Cole Stilwell were named to the All-Freshman team. Beeter was also selected for the All-Big 12 second team, with Brian Klein and Dylan Neuse.
The Red Raiders now get set for post-season, opening play at the 2019 Big 12 championship as the top seed, set to face No. 8 Kansas State on Wednesday in Oklahoma City.
