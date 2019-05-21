Lubbock residents clean up after severe weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Severe weather hit the South Plains last night, knocking out power and causing trees to tip over and fall onto homes. KCBD spoke with a number of people Tuesday who said fortunately the damage isn’t severe... but it’s going to take time and money to piece everything back together.
We met Mickey in south Lubbock on Woodrow Road. She runs a home day care and walked us through the damage in her backyard. There were branches and leaves blown everywhere, but what has the children most upset was the damage to the play sets, which will need to be replaced. They also said that their internet line was blown down and they weren’t able to watch TV.
KCBD also spoke with Claude Spence who lives in central Lubbock. He shared pictures and said by the time he got home, his backyard looked like, a “war zone of leaves and limbs. There was a big limb in the back. Its was the neighbor’s tree. My wife pointed out the screens-- got 8 windows across the back porch. The screens were actually pulled away from the window. The rubber seal was pulled out of the screen and the screens were flopping.”
Spence was born and raised in the region, but this is the first time severe weather has done damage to his property. “I was raised in Seminole and I’m 70 years old and I’ve lived in the South Plains all my life and I’ve never seen the screens pulled up like it was yesterday.”
