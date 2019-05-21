Multiple departments respond to fire east of Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Multiple fire departments and other emergency officials are on the scene of a fire in the 200 block of Farm-to-Market Road 1729.
The fire, which has only impacted an industrial building, was called out around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Roosevelt, Idalou, Buffalo Springs and Ransom Canyon fire departments have responded.
There is no word on any injuries or the severity of the damage at this time.
This story will be updated when information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.