New Deal to receive historic designation June 1, street dance to follow

NEW DEAL, Texas (KCBD) -A Texas Historical Marker will be unveiled at 5 p.m. June 1 in front of the New Deal City Hall, located at 404 Monroe Ave. The unveiling comes 70 years after the town was approved for a post office and named New Deal.
Following the historical marker unveiling, residents will also host the New Day In New Deal street dance outside Our Lady Queen of the Apostles Catholic Church, at 409 N. Monroe Ave.
The street dance will be from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. and will feature food and music. The headlining band for the event is a music group called Your Brothers Uncle.
More about the historic designation can be found below:
